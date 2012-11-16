Free dental clinic going on Friday and Saturday in Greensboro. Additional area dentists needed to donate their time

Free dental clinic going on Friday and Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. There are hundreds of volunteers along with 38 dentists working together this weekend. The Free dental clinic is hosted by the North Carolina Dental Society “Missions of Mercy”. The FREE dental clinic is open (Friday) 7:30am to 5:30pm and this Saturday – 7:30am to 3pm.
FYI: Additional area dentists are needed on Saturday to donate their time. More info: http://www.ncdental.org/ncds/NCMOM.asp
The society raised enough community funds to pay for the Coliseum pavilion to house the hundreds people that will be waiting in line overnight.
