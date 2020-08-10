The Winston-Salem Dash is giving away 1,000 free Dash-branded masks Monday (Aug 10, 2020) til 3pm or until supplies run out. Masks – one per guest – will be given out at the Hanes Team Store just inside the main gate at Truist Stadium.
The masks were produced by Hanesbrands and are being provided to the community by Truist and Wake Forest Baptist Health.
CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway.
Details and directions at www.wsdash.com.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Free DASH face masks - August 10, 2020
- Goodwill: Virtual Job Fair with LIDL - August 10, 2020
- WFBH: Healthy Adults wanted for a COVID-19 vaccine study - August 10, 2020