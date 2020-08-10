Free DASH face masks

The Winston-Salem Dash is giving away 1,000 free Dash-branded masks Monday (Aug 10, 2020) til 3pm or until supplies run out. Masks – one per guest – will be given out at the Hanes Team Store just inside the main gate at Truist Stadium.

The masks were produced by Hanesbrands and are being provided to the community by Truist and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway.

Details and directions at www.wsdash.com.