FREE Covid Test Kits (links)

Option A

Most of us with a health plan can now pick up a COVID-19 test kit authorized by the FDA – at a pharmacy, a store or online at no cost. The test kits will either be free directly at the point of sale (if your health plan provides for direct coverage), or by reimbursement if you are charged for your test. Be sure to keep your receipt. Your plan is required (as of January 15) to provide reimbursement for 8 tests per month for each individual on the plan, regardless of whether the tests are bought all at once or at separate times throughout the month. Details: https://www.cms.gov/how-to-get-your-at-home-OTC-COVID-19-test-for-free

Option B

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge of the highly-contagious omicron variant. Starting this Wednesday (Jan 19), we will be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov. To order, people only need to provide their name and a residential mailing address. If desired, people can share their email address and receive status updates on their order. Note: A credit card number will not be required and those ordering tests will not be charged for shipping. https://www.today.com/health/health/order-free-home-covid-19-tests-government-rcna12497