Free Covid-19 testing in the Salisbury area (Jun 29)

If you live in the Salisbury area (and the surrounding communities) you can get tested for COVID-19 – at no cost.

*United House of Prayer is hosting a testing event from 10am to 4pm at the church located at 501 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

*New Hope AME Zion Church is hosting a testing event from 10am til 3:30pm at their 1470 North Long Street location.

NOTE: Transportation is available to and from the test site (call 803-207-6511).