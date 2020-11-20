Search
Free COVID-19 community testing events

Verne HillNov 20, 2020Comments Off on Free COVID-19 community testing events

COVID 19 UPDATE:  In North Carolina, the daily positive testing rate has jumped to 9.2%. State health experts would like that number at %5 or less.  Hospitalizations also reached a new record (as case count passes 320,000).

NC DHHS is offering more than 120 free COVID-19 community testing events statewide this weekend. A complete list on the News Blog.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.

Verne Hill

