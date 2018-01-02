FREE Bloomin’ Onion on Tuesday (Jan 02, 2018)

Outback Steakhouse is offering a FREE Bloomin’ Onion today (Jan 02) at participating locations. Mention: “Outback Bowl” to your server.
Thanks to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl on Monday!
*Last year, Outback locations gave away over 56,000 Bloomin’ Onions after the Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes I a similar promotion. https://www.outback.com/
