FREE Bloomin’ Onion on Tuesday (Jan 02, 2018)

Outback Steakhouse is offering a FREE Bloomin’ Onion today (Jan 02) at participating locations. Mention: “Outback Bowl” to your server.

Thanks to the South Carolina Gamecocks’ victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Outback Bowl on Monday!

*Last year, Outback locations gave away over 56,000 Bloomin’ Onions after the Florida Gators beat the Iowa Hawkeyes I a similar promotion. https://www.outback.com/