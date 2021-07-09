Search
Forsyth Tech: One Free Year of Schooling

Verne Hill Jul 09, 2021

Class of 2021 College Commitment promises High School graduates – from the class of 2021 from anywhere in the state – a free year of school at Forsyth Tech for the 2021-22 academic year, regardless of the student’s financial need.

Forsyth Tech is offering incoming freshmen one free year of schooling, that includes tuition, fees and books, a value of about $6,000 dollars.

