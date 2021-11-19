Forsyth Landfill Closing during Holidays

Update: A ‘staff shortage’ is forcing the temporary closure of the landfill for construction debris on Old Salisbury Road in southern Forsyth County.
The Old Salisbury Road landfill will close this Monday (Nov 22) and not reopen until January 31, 2022. All debris normally taken to the Old Salisbury is also accepted at Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on west Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.
*Landfill information and hours of operation at www.cityofws.org/landfills
Call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000
https://journalnow.com/news/local/staff-shortage-closes-old-salisbury-road-landfill/article
