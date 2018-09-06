Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

Verne HillSep 06, 2018Comments Off on Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

Like

September 09, 2018

 

Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

   WBFJ Ministry of the Month (SEPT)

 

Rodney Stilwell –  Senior Chaplain, Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries               336-759-0063, ext. 1001

www.forsythjpm.org

 

Founded in 1978, the Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministry has helped thousands of incarcerated men and women discover the true meaning of Christianity, and what it means to live as a Christian. Only through the help of hundreds of volunteers does this program work.

 Our Mission:  Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries uses Christ’s love and forgiveness to transform lives and break the cycle of crime and punishment.

 Our Purpose:   Through Christ’s love and compassion, we are taught not to condemn, but to love. It is not only our civic duty to serve, but our calling as Christians to help imprisoned men and women find Jesus Christ through study, through counseling, through worship and through actions.

 Our Ministry:   Through the leadership of our ministerial staff and our broad volunteer base, the ministry offers a variety of programs, including Bible Studies, Worship Services, Mentoring, Literacy, Music, and more.   Click the Jail Ministry page or the Prison Ministry page to see the programs and volunteer opportunities available.

 Donations:  The FJPM thrives on the efforts of volunteers. We survive on the donations of others. Please give prayerful consideration to supporting this important and powerful ministry that exists to improve and change the lives of the people it touches. Please click here to donate.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

TIP: Here’s how to spot a credit card skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Verne HillSep 06, 2018

Fly Spirit @ PTI: Win a trip for 2 to Florida on Thursday?

Verne HillSep 06, 2018

Thursday News, September 06, 2018

Verne HillSep 06, 2018

Community Events

Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Sep 6 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
Sep
6
Thu
all-day Christian Writers Conference @ Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Liberty)
Christian Writers Conference @ Mt. Zion Baptist Church (Liberty)
Sep 6 – Sep 8 all-day
The Christian Writers Conference will consist of authors, agents, publishers, editors and workshops. Best-selling author Steven James will be at the event as well as Cyle Young, who was just named the #1 literary agent[...]
Sep
8
Sat
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ Fries Memorial Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
$5.00 per box or bag Proceeds: Family Programs & Ministry 336.722.2847
9:00 am ReCon: Tabletop Game Day @ Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)
ReCon: Tabletop Game Day @ Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
Tabletop Game Day consist of board games, card games, etc. Games will be provided, however you are encouraged to bring your own! Food  and drinks will be available for purchase. It’s Free  /  (336) 904-3550 Proceeds: Mission[...]
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Sep 8 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes