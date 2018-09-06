September 09, 2018

Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries

WBFJ Ministry of the Month (SEPT)

Rodney Stilwell – Senior Chaplain, Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministries 336-759-0063, ext. 1001

www.forsythjpm.org

Founded in 1978, the Forsyth Jail and Prison Ministry has helped thousands of incarcerated men and women discover the true meaning of Christianity, and what it means to live as a Christian. Only through the help of hundreds of volunteers does this program work.

Our Mission: Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries uses Christ’s love and forgiveness to transform lives and break the cycle of crime and punishment.

Our Purpose: Through Christ’s love and compassion, we are taught not to condemn, but to love. It is not only our civic duty to serve, but our calling as Christians to help imprisoned men and women find Jesus Christ through study, through counseling, through worship and through actions.

Our Ministry: Through the leadership of our ministerial staff and our broad volunteer base, the ministry offers a variety of programs, including Bible Studies, Worship Services, Mentoring, Literacy, Music, and more. Click the Jail Ministry page or the Prison Ministry page to see the programs and volunteer opportunities available.

Donations: The FJPM thrives on the efforts of volunteers. We survive on the donations of others. Please give prayerful consideration to supporting this important and powerful ministry that exists to improve and change the lives of the people it touches. Please click here to donate.