The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office / Essay Contest

An essay contest is open to rising high-school male seniors who live in Forsyth County. Top prize is a four-year tuition scholarship to Carolina University (formerly Piedmont International University). Second prize is a $500 gift card and third prize is a $250 gift card. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. July 30.

The winners will be invited to attend a Better Together / Father and Son Pancake Breakfast on August 14, 2021.

Questions? Call 336-462-1730 or email PAO@fcso.us

Essays must be typed, double-spaced, written in Times New Roman 12-point font and emailed to PAO@fcso.us.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-sheriffs-office-stages-essay-contest-for-college-scholarship/