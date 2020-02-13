Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’, Feb 20

Coury O’Donoghue, Director of Programs, Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter
Verne (WBFJ Radio) talks with Coury about the upcoming Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’ happening Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020)
TIMES: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
LOCATION: Forsyth County Central Library on 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
Lunch will be provided by Homestead Hills.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested
Go to tinyurl.com/ALZForsythForum or call 800-272-3900
www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceV…d=1723260
PURPOSE: The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is a gathering for people who have been affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences and needs, learn about resources, and discover how to engage in the cause.
Listen now…
Facts and Figures:
• Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the US
• Every 65 seconds someone in the US develops Alzheimer’s.
• An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, are living with Alzheimer’s, a number estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.
(www.alz.org/facts/)
www.alz.org/northcarolina
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Early Voting: View Sample Ballots, Polling Locations - February 13, 2020
- Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life - February 13, 2020
- “Give Blood to Give Time” - February 13, 2020