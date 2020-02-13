Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’, Feb 20

Coury O’Donoghue, Director of Programs, Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter

Verne (WBFJ Radio) talks with Coury about the upcoming Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’ happening Thursday (Feb. 20, 2020)

TIMES: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Forsyth County Central Library on 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Lunch will be provided by Homestead Hills.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested

Go to tinyurl.com/ALZForsythForum or call 800-272-3900

www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceV…d=1723260

PURPOSE: The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is a gathering for people who have been affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences and needs, learn about resources, and discover how to engage in the cause.

Listen now…

Facts and Figures:

• Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the US

• Every 65 seconds someone in the US develops Alzheimer’s.

• An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, are living with Alzheimer’s, a number estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.

(www.alz.org/facts/)

www.alz.org/northcarolina