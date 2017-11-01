Former WXII 12 News Anchor Denise Franklin has died

Franklin passed away Tuesday night at Forsyth Medical Center. Franklin was only 59.

She anchored WXII 12 News with Rick Amme in the 80’s and 90’s.

Later, Franklin was the general manager at WFDD, public radio at WFU.

Franklin was a long time member of United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Franklin was part of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity and was set to preach her first sermon this coming Sunday.

Franklin’s proudest accomplishments are her two children Michael and Kristy, alongside her two grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Franklin’s family and friends.

WXII 12 https://goo.gl/GZHY1A