Former President Carter recouping after breaking hip

Verne Hill May 14, 2019

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after falling and breaking his hip Monday morning, according to a statement from the Carter Center.  The 94 year-old was preparing to go turkey hunting when he fell in his home.

“President Carter said his main concern is that turkey season ends this week, and he has not reached his limit,” the statement reads. “He hopes the State of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.”

