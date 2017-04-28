Search
Former owner of 'Skippy's Hot Dogs' passes…
Former owner of ‘Skippy’s Hot Dogs’ passes…

Verne Hill Apr 28, 2017

Sad news: Mike Rothman, the former owner of Skippy’s Hot Dogs in downtown Winston-Salem, died early Friday morning after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 54.

Rothman’s father, Edward Rothman, said that his son spent his last days at Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, where he was admitted Wednesday.

Rothman abruptly closed Skippy’s, at 624 W. Fourth Street, in February 2016 after learning he had brain cancer.

 Rothman moved back to his hometown of Harrisburg, Pa., last year for treatment and rehabilitation. His cancer recently made an aggressive return.

Skippy’s was known in the community for Rothman’s homemade soft pretzels and hot-dog pretzel buns.

Cards may be sent to Michael Rothman, 4078 Greystone Drive, Harrisburg, Pa. 17112.

Read more :  Winston-Salem Journal   https://goo.gl/57NDIR

Verne Hill

