Former owner of ‘Skippy’s Hot Dogs’ passes…

Rothman’s father, Edward Rothman, said that his son spent his last days at Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, where he was admitted Wednesday.
Rothman abruptly closed Skippy’s, at 624 W. Fourth Street, in February 2016 after learning he had brain cancer.
Skippy’s was known in the community for Rothman’s homemade soft pretzels and hot-dog pretzel buns.
Cards may be sent to Michael Rothman, 4078 Greystone Drive, Harrisburg, Pa. 17112.
Read more : Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/57NDIR
