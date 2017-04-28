Former owner of ‘Skippy’s Hot Dogs’ passes…

Sad news: Mike Rothman, the former owner of Skippy’s Hot Dogs in downtown Winston-Salem, died early Friday morning after a long battle with brain cancer. He was 54.

Rothman moved back to his hometown of Harrisburg, Pa., last year for treatment and rehabilitation. His cancer recently made an aggressive return.

Cards may be sent to Michael Rothman, 4078 Greystone Drive, Harrisburg, Pa. 17112.