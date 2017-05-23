Former Mayor of Midway passes

Local businessman, civic leader and former Midway Mayor – Norman Wilkes – passed away on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. Wilkes was 84.

The Town of Midway was officially incorporated on June 29, 2006. Norman Wilkes was appointed the town’s first mayor. On Nov. 1, 2011, the following were elected to serve: Norman Wilkes, Mayor, Mike McAlpine, Mayor Pro Tempore, along with Councilmen John Byrum, Robin Moon, and Todd Nifong. Sue Stephens was appointed to the council seat vacated by Norman Wilkes. https://www.midway-nc.gov/About/History

OBIT: Norman Wilkes, 84, went home to be with his Lord on Friday May 19, 2017at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem surrounded by his loving family. The Funeral Service will be held 3 pm Tuesday at Faith Church, 1078 Gumtree Road in Winston Salem, with the Rev. Michael Gates officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, May 22, 2017, from 6 to 8 pm at the church. Norman was born in Forsyth County on October 26, 1932, to the late Henry Lee and Ruth Lemons Wilkes. He grew up in the Midway Community, graduated from Midway High School, married the love of his life Barbara Fritts and immediately joined the United States Air force. He served 4 years as an engineer specialist, while proudly serving his country stationed in France. After his honorable discharge from the USAF, he returned home to assume ownership of his father’s Business, Wilkes Decorating, which he developed into one of the most respected painting and decorating companies in the Triad area. After 57 years of tireless work, Norman retired in 2002. He was an active member of the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America (PDCA) and rose through the ranks and was elected as President and was awarded lifetime membership in the Carolinas Council. Throughout his career, Norman was active in many civic activities. He was President of the Winston Salem Exchange Club and was honored as the Exchangite of the Year in 1962. Also during this period, he was a member of the Midway Fire Department, NC Jaycees, Masons, and North Davidson Boosters Club. He was a member of the Davidson County Planning and Zoning Board for 20 years. He served on the Board of Industrial Federal Savings and Loan (now Home Trust) and was recognized by the Board of Directors of the NC Bankers Association for 15 years of service. Norman was instrumental in the organization of the incorporation of the Town of Midway. He served as the interim mayor, then town council, and was then elected as Mayor. Loving his town and community, he worked diligently to win grants for sewer, street lighting, and mass lighting at the 52 intersection and Hickory Tree Road. As mayor, a highlight of his year was participating in the annual Midway Thanksgiving Parade. He also served in the Winston Salem Transportation Advisory Committee. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Faith church, where he served in many capacities as Youth Leader, Feasibility Member, Choir Member, Missions Committee member, Deacon, and vice Chairman of Board. He enjoyed missions and traveled on several missions trips to foreign countries. After retiring, Norman loved serving with his wife delivering Meals on Wheels. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and 7 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Fritts, and two sons, Kim(Sidney) and Mike (Kim), four grandchildren Jason Wilkes (Stephanie) of Wake Forest, Tiffany Blackburn (Matt) of Clemmons, Jacob Wilkes (Kelli) of Winston Salem and Courtney Breeden (Luke) of Lexington, and 7 great-grandchildren; McKenzie and Max, Sam, Olivia, and Emma, and Reese and McKenna. Also surviving are sisters-in-laws Donna Redden of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Dena Wilkes of Midway and numerous nieces and nephews. The family request that in Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fritts Scholarship Fund at Faith Church or The Gideon’s International. Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net