Former local news anchor inducted into the NC Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Former WXII 12 News anchor Cameron Kent was inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame on Thursday.
Cameron retired in December 2016 after 32-year broadcasting career in the Piedmont Triad. FYI: Cameron started working at WXII in August 1979 after graduating from Wake Forest University. Cameron took a six-year hiatus from local television to work as a screenwriter in Los Angeles before returning to WXII.
Since retiring, Cameron has been fulfilling his passion of writing books and screenplays. http://www.wxii12.com/article/retired-anchor-cameron-kent-inducted-into-north-carolina-association-of-broadcasters-hall-of-fame/21349458
