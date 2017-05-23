Former ‘James Bond’ passes…

Actor Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of the James Bond character, has died after “a short but brave battle with cancer.”

Moore was 89. Roger Moore played the famous spy in seven Bond films between 1973 and 1985 including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me.

Source: BBC https://goo.gl/uSsgBd

BTW: The ICONIC name and the number? Ian Fleming was a Naval Intelligence Officer who longed to live the life of a spy in “Her majesty’s Secret Service”. The British author created the fictional ‘James Bond’ character in 1953.

The name? Well, the Bond name came from an American ornithologist James Bond, a Caribbean bird expert and author of the definitive field guide Birds of the West Indies. Fleming, a keen birdwatcher himself, had a copy of Bond’s guide.

The iconic “007” was the bus route number that Fleming regularly rode while developing the Bond character. https://goo.gl/vLlEUz https://goo.gl/tNCUw5