Forgiveness: Hundreds of people gathered in the small town of Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday

Praising God in the face of evil. It was the first Sunday service held one week after a gunman opened fire on a worship service at the First Baptist Church, killing 26 people.

The service was held outdoors under a white tent on a baseball field and was packed with worshippers. The tent’s flaps had to be opened to accommodate the overflow crowd.

BTW: Later on Sunday, the congregation opened the church building for the first time since the shooting. Inside, the building had been transformed into a memorial. Its walls, floor, and pulpit had been painted white. Anything broken had been replaced, and no bullet holes could be seen. The pews, carpet and all equipment had been removed. Only 26 white chairs filled the space, each with a red rose tied to it except one which was pink for the unborn baby who was killed.

*The church has reached out to the shooter’s family and is praying for them.

