Ford: Max Motor Dreams crib

Most parents know: Babies love car rides. For some tots, it’s the only thing that will help them go to sleep.
Ford – yes, the car company- has made a prototype of a new kind of crib that simulates all the best parts of a car ride without leaving the nursery.
A new crib looks like a designer bassinet, yet is designed to slowly rock from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car. Along with the simulated ‘hum’ of the highway.
NOTE: The Max Motor Dreams crib is not yet actually available to the public. However, Ford says it is considering mass producing the crib due to popular demand. Cost: over $1,500 dollars. Having something to make your infant sleep…PRICELESS! CNN / Money https://goo.gl/63rfYl
