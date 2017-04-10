Search
Ford: Max Motor Dreams crib

Apr 10, 2017

Most parents know: Babies love car rides.  For some tots, it’s the only thing that will help them go to sleep.

Ford – yes, the car company- has made a prototype of a new kind of crib that simulates all the best parts of a car ride without leaving the nursery.

A new crib looks like a designer bassinet, yet is designed to slowly rock from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car. Along with the simulated ‘hum’ of the highway.

NOTE: The Max Motor Dreams crib is not yet actually available to the public. However, Ford says it is considering mass producing the crib due to popular demand. Cost: over $1,500 dollars.  Having something to make your infant sleep…PRICELESS!       CNN / Money  https://goo.gl/63rfYl

Verne Hill

Previous Post
