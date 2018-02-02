Search
Forbes: The Super Bowl is to the food industry, what Christmas is to retailers…

Verne HillFeb 02, 2018

Fact: Thanksgiving is the only day of the year when Americans eat more than they do on Super Bowl Sunday.

*1.3 Billion Chicken Wings To Be Eaten On Super Bowl Sunday

*Americans will buy an estimated 12.5 million pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday, with an average order value of $26.45.

*Domino’s: Sales will increase 80% this Sunday compared to a normal Sunday.

*Think Healthy? Americans will eat almost 200 million pounds of avocados

 Super Bowl  – Food Freebies & Deals   Check out these coupons to save on wings, pizza, and more this Sunday.    https://www.offers.com/blog/post/super-bowl-pizza-deals/

 

Super Bowl 52:  Patriots and Eagles this Sunday. Kick off around 6:30pm.  The temperature in Minneapolis is forecast to be around 6 degrees Sunday, but the game will be played indoors.

Super Bowl 52:  Food, fellowship, fun…and the Faith factor? As you can imagine, there’s a lot of pressure on the players. While winning is important, some of them are playing for much more than a Super Bowl Championship. How These Eagles and Patriots Are Using Super Bowl 52 to Glorify God.  Read more on the News Blog + Facebook / wbfj  https://goo.gl/KEXWvk

 

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
