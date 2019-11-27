Food Safety: Thanksgiving left-overs…

Experts say if you need leftovers to last longer, put them in the freezer.

-Store your leftovers in separate, airtight containers WITHIN two hours of cooking.

-Turkey should be eaten within 3 days.

-Casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days.

-What about the pumpkin pie? Any egg based pie should be eaten or tossed at the four-day mark, and that includes store bought pies.

SOURCE: Butterball.com https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials