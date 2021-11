Food Safety: Leftovers

Store your left-overs carefully.

Keep cold food like salads, gelatin molds and salad dressing refrigerated at 35 degrees F until just before serving. Once dinner is over, refrigerate leftovers.

-Food is not safe to eat if it has been sitting out for two hours or more. Toss it.

-Store your leftovers in separate, airtight containers WITHIN two hours of cooking.

How long should we eat leftovers?

-Turkey should be eaten within 3 days.

-Casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days.

-What about the pumpkin pie? Any egg-based pie should be eaten or tossed at the four-day mark, and that includes store bought pies.

-If you need leftovers to last longer, put them in the freezer.

Safe temperatures: 40°F or lower in the refrigerator, 0°F or lower in the freezer.

