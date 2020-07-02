Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Food Safety 101

Food Safety 101

Verne HillJul 02, 2020Comments Off on Food Safety 101

Like

As food heats up in warmer temperatures, bacteria can multiply rapidly.

Cook outs with family and friends are being planned – with lots of hand washing and social distancing.

A healthy reminder: Foodborne illness is a serious public health threat.

The CDC estimates that approximately 1 in 6 Americans (48 million people) suffer from foodborne illness each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths.

Check out these tips on keeping your picnic safe and free from unpleasant side effects.

Packing and Preparing Food Safely

Momma always said to wash up before dinner. Dirty hands, utensils, containers and any work surfaces can contaminate food with harmful bacteria and viruses. Wash hands before handling food and use clean utensils and containers. Not sure if there will be running water available? Pack your own. Bring bottled water, hand sanitizer and a few washcloths to clean not only your kid’s hands but your cooking utensils as well.

Chilling properly. Some produce, such as cut melons, needs to be kept cold. Bacteria, such as Salmonella and Shigella (common causes of foodborne illness), are often present on the rinds of watermelons and cantaloupes. Therefore, wash all melons thoroughly before cutting. Promptly refrigerate the cut pieces.

Do not prepare foods more than one day before your picnic. Cooking foods in advance gives bacteria more opportunities to grow.

When in doubt, throw it out. Keep cold food cold and hot food hot. Keeping food at proper temperatures is critical in preventing the growth of foodborne bacteria. Pack a meat thermometer and never let your picnic food remain in the “Danger Zone” – between 40 F and 140 F – for more than 2 hours, or 1 hour if outdoor temperatures are above 90 F. If you plan on getting takeout food such as fried chicken, eat it within an hour of pickup.

Organize your coolers. Use a separate one for drinks so the cooler containing the food won’t constantly be opened and closed. Pack raw meats, poultry or seafood on the bottom of the cooler chosen for perishables. This will prevent the juices from mingling.

 

Grilling Safely

Cook everything until completely done to assure bacteria are destroyed.

Don’t cross-contaminate. When taking food off the grill, don’t put the cooked items on the same platter that held the raw meat. Utensils used on raw meat should be washed before touching your cooked meat. And never reuse a marinade that held meat before it was grilled.

Make sure no foreign objects have landed on your meat. If you clean your grill with a bristle brush, check to make sure that no detached bristles have made their way into the grilled food. While it may not cause a foodborne illness, swallowing a blade of metal could have its own set of potentially dangerous side effects.

SOURCE: Wake Forest Baptist Health: http://www.wakehealth.edu/Health-Central/NMR/Picnic-Safety-Tips/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Thursday News, July 02, 2020

Verne HillJul 02, 2020

Stars and Stripes: The symbolism of Old Glory

Verne HillJul 01, 2020

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 01, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes