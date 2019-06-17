Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Food recalls in the news…

Food recalls in the news…

Verne HillJun 17, 2019Comments Off on Food recalls in the news…

Like

Flour Recall:  For the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled because of E. coli fears. Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour distributed in 10 states (including Virginia).   The products being recalled have UPC codes of 051500200315, lot codes of either 8342 or 8343 and use by dates of either June 8, 2020 or June 9, 2020.  Last week, flour made by King Arthur Flour was recalled because of E. coli fears.   https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/health/pillsbury-flour-recall-trnd/index.html

 

Voluntary RECALL from the makers of Ragú. The company is recalling specific flavors and sizes of its pasta sauce. Reason: May contain plastic fragments? http://via.wghp.com/ERAqn

The affected products are:

45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

 

RECALL: El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled, because they may contain ‘small rocks’? The dates and lot numbers for the recalled wraps can be found next to the nutrition facts panel.   Affected dates and lots are:

BEST USED BY  1/17/2020  LOT 19017

BEST USED BY  1/18/2020  LOT 19018

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/16/el-monterey-breakfast-wraps-small-rocks-recall/1472831001/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostReynolds Wrap: Chief Grilling Officer need for August
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Reynolds Wrap: Chief Grilling Officer need for August

Verne HillJun 17, 2019

Monday News, June 17, 2019  

Verne HillJun 17, 2019

Beach Safety: Which is more dangerous – sharks or rip currents?

Verne HillJun 17, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
10
Mon
all-day Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Sheets Memorial Christian School... @ Sheets Memorial Christian School (Lexington)
Jun 10 – Aug 19 all-day
Sheets Memorial Christian School invite you to join them for the 2019-2020 School Year! Visit this Summer, Monday-Thursday (8:30-12:30) to pick up an information packet or call 336-249-4224 to schedule a school tour.
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 10 – Aug 2 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
11
Tue
6:30 pm Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Financial Peace University @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jun 11 @ 6:30 pm – Aug 6 @ 8:30 pm
This is a 9-week video series and workbook study based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book “The Complete Money Makeover.” Registration: $129.00 Discounted price of $109 at https://www.fpu.com/109081 336.247.6463
Jun
12
Wed
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 12 – Aug 19 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes