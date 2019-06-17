Food recalls in the news…

Flour Recall: For the second time in two weeks, flour is being recalled because of E. coli fears. Pillsbury Best 5-pound Bread Flour distributed in 10 states (including Virginia). The products being recalled have UPC codes of 051500200315, lot codes of either 8342 or 8343 and use by dates of either June 8, 2020 or June 9, 2020. Last week, flour made by King Arthur Flour was recalled because of E. coli fears. https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/17/health/pillsbury-flour-recall-trnd/index.html

Voluntary RECALL from the makers of Ragú. The company is recalling specific flavors and sizes of its pasta sauce. Reason: May contain plastic fragments? http://via.wghp.com/ERAqn

The affected products are:

45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

RECALL: El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled, because they may contain ‘small rocks’? The dates and lot numbers for the recalled wraps can be found next to the nutrition facts panel. Affected dates and lots are:

BEST USED BY 1/17/2020 LOT 19017

BEST USED BY 1/18/2020 LOT 19018

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/06/16/el-monterey-breakfast-wraps-small-rocks-recall/1472831001/