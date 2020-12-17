Food Lion Feeds partners with College teams

‘Every sack is a SACK to Give Back’

Throughout the 2020 fall college football season, Food Lion Feeds partnered with eight colleges and universities to help nourish our local neighbors in need. During the season, for every quarterback sack made by the participating college, Food Lion Feeds donated 1,000 meals to the school’s local food bank through the Sack to Give Back program.

The participating colleges and the number of meals donated through their team’s sack totals are listed below:

* Appalachian State – (23 sacks), 23,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest of Northwest NC Food Bank

* Clemson University – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

* East Carolina University – (15 sacks), 15,000 Meals Donated to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

* Liberty University – (26 sacks), 26,000 Meals Donated to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

* North Carolina State University – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

* University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

* Virginia Tech – (30 sacks), 30,000 Meals Donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia

* Wake Forest University – (17 sacks), 17,000 Meals Donated to Second Harvest of Northwest NC Food Bank

https://theproducenews.com/headlines/food-lion-donates-more-200000-meals-neighbors-need