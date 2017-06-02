Focus on the Family reviews ‘Wonder Woman’

“Wonder Woman” which hits the Box Office this weekend .
Check out the latest review of from Focus on the Family (Plugged In)
http://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/wonder-woman-2017
‘Plugged In’ from Focus on the Family…
For the latest review on movies, music, TV, games and books
– from a Christian perspective. https://goo.gl/CDFHh
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Friday is National Doughnut Day - June 2, 2017
- Camp Hanes: Volunteers needed for storm damage - June 2, 2017
- June 1st begins the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season - June 2, 2017