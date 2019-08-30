Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Flying for the holidays? Tips to help you same time and money

Flying for the holidays? Tips to help you same time and money

Verne HillAug 30, 2019Comments Off on Flying for the holidays? Tips to help you same time and money

Like

Travel booking site Expedia just released several tips to guide you through the upcoming holiday travel season.

Notably, there are two things you should know before you book your trip:

For Thanksgiving: The worst day to travel is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving Day.

For Christmas: The busiest day to fly is December 21.

 

Here the three main takeaways:

*Booking two weeks to a month out will typically save you some money.

*Travel on the holiday (if you can) to get a better deal on your flight.

*Try your best NOT to travel on the Saturday before the holiday. Most expensive.

 

Thanksgiving

The best time to book a flight for Thanksgiving is any time within the two-week period of October 29 to November 13, according to Expedia.

 

Best time to fly: To save the most on airfare, try to fly on Thanksgiving Day.  Travelers who traveled on the holiday last year saved around $100 on airfare compared to those who flew the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving Day.

If you can’t book on the holiday: Can’t fly on the holiday? Your second-cheapest option is to try to leave Thanksgiving week on Monday or Tuesday.

 

Christmas

Best time to buy: The best time to book a flight for Christmas is between November 23 and December 9, according to Expedia.

If you’re the type of early bird traveler who purchases airfare 90 days in advance, you’ll likely pay 15% more! Meanwhile, booking last minute will cost you about 2% more.

Best time to fly: Surprisingly, leaving on Christmas Eve will save you the most money. Those who traveled on Christmas Eve last year saved around $100 on airfare compared to those who flew the Saturday prior to the holiday.

If you can’t book on the holiday: If there’s no way you can fly on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, try to leave on December 23, the site says.

Read more: https://clark.com/travel/expedia-book-holiday-flights/?utm_source=Clark+Newsletter

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Longtime host of “20 The Countdown Magazine” says goodbye…

Verne HillAug 30, 2019

NASA: Students needed to name next rover mission to Mars

Verne HillAug 30, 2019

Re-Scan in September: Local TV stations are changing frequencies

Verne HillAug 30, 2019

Community Events

Jun
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jun
24
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jun 24 – Aug 31 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
1
Mon
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jul 1 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jul 1 – Sep 7 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
7
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jul 7 – Sep 1 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes