Flying for the holidays? Tips to help you same time and money

Travel booking site Expedia just released several tips to guide you through the upcoming holiday travel season.

Notably, there are two things you should know before you book your trip:

For Thanksgiving: The worst day to travel is Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving Day.

For Christmas: The busiest day to fly is December 21.

Here the three main takeaways:

*Booking two weeks to a month out will typically save you some money.

*Travel on the holiday (if you can) to get a better deal on your flight.

*Try your best NOT to travel on the Saturday before the holiday. Most expensive.

Thanksgiving

The best time to book a flight for Thanksgiving is any time within the two-week period of October 29 to November 13, according to Expedia.

Best time to fly: To save the most on airfare, try to fly on Thanksgiving Day. Travelers who traveled on the holiday last year saved around $100 on airfare compared to those who flew the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving Day.

If you can’t book on the holiday: Can’t fly on the holiday? Your second-cheapest option is to try to leave Thanksgiving week on Monday or Tuesday.

Christmas

Best time to buy: The best time to book a flight for Christmas is between November 23 and December 9, according to Expedia.

If you’re the type of early bird traveler who purchases airfare 90 days in advance, you’ll likely pay 15% more! Meanwhile, booking last minute will cost you about 2% more.

Best time to fly: Surprisingly, leaving on Christmas Eve will save you the most money. Those who traveled on Christmas Eve last year saved around $100 on airfare compared to those who flew the Saturday prior to the holiday.

If you can’t book on the holiday: If there’s no way you can fly on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, try to leave on December 23, the site says.

Read more: https://clark.com/travel/expedia-book-holiday-flights/?utm_source=Clark+Newsletter