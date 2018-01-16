Flu season ‘peaking’ in North Carolina

The CDC is currently showing ‘widespread’ flu cases in our state.

Influenza (the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. Some people — such as older people, young children and people with certain health conditions — are at high risk for serious flu complications. Source: CDC.gov

*According to Walgreen’s Flu Index, North Carolina has jumped up to the ninth most flu-active state in the country. The CDC is showing ‘widespread’ flu in NC.

Flu symptoms include:

A 100oF or higher fever or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)

A cough and/or sore throat

A runny or stuffy nose

Headaches and/or body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea (most common in children)

To avoid catching the flu, get vaccinated each year and practice good hand hygiene.

To avoid giving the flu to others, stay home when you are sick, cough or sneeze into tissues and discard them properly

*Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

*Supplement with approved hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

More information: http://www.flu.nc.gov/

*You can be contagious 24 hours before AND up to two weeks after you start showing symptoms of the Flu. Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home! Tamiflu is in very high demand, but available. https://www.novanthealth.org/

WBFJ In-studio guest: Dr Sloan Manning with Novant Health (January 16, 2018)

Dr Manning is the Medical Director for Novant Health’s Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine in the greater Winston-Salem area.