Florida lawmakers want to stay on Daylight Saving Time year round?

Twenty-six states want to make Daylight Saving Time year-round.
Florida could be the first.
Florida is a step closer to living up to its nickname as “The Sunshine State.” Lawmakers in Florida are tired of the whole “fall back” and “spring forward” rigamarole. So they’ve approved a bill to keep Daylight Saving Time going throughout the year in their state. A bill passed by the Florida legislature called the “Sunshine Protection Act” seeks to keep Florida on Daylight Saving Time year round. Even if the governor approves, a change like this will literally take an act of Congress. NOTE: Florida could join Hawaii and most of Arizona, the two places that are exempt from the Uniform Time Act of 1966. https://goo.gl/YxivXF
