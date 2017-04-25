Flooding continues to cause problems across the Triad

NWS: Flood Warning through Wednesday for parts of Davidson and Davie
Traffic Alert: Please drive carefully today! NC-DOT reporting several road closures due to downed trees. Flooding is still possible in low lying areas over the next 24 hours.
Traffic Alert: Detour in Davidson County https://goo.gl/BSS8Tk
Hampton Road is closed at the Muddy Creek Bridge due to flooding.
Verne Hill
