Flash Flood Watch: Alberto brings more rain to the Triad

Update: The Gulf Coast is bracing for Subtropical Storm Alberto which should make landfall along the Florida Panhandle later Monday. The biggest threat: Flash Flooding.
Locally, Alberto is bringing even more rain to the Piedmont Triad.
BTW: The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins this Friday, June 1st…
