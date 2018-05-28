Search
Flash Flood Watch: Alberto brings more rain to the Triad

Verne HillMay 28, 2018Comments Off on Flash Flood Watch: Alberto brings more rain to the Triad

Update: The Gulf Coast is bracing for Subtropical Storm Alberto which should make landfall along the Florida Panhandle later Monday. The biggest threat: Flash Flooding.
Locally, Alberto is bringing even more rain to the Piedmont Triad.
BTW: The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins this Friday, June 1st…
https://weather.com/storms/hurricane/news

Verne Hill

