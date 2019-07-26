Fla-Vor-Ice: Summer treat maker is helping kids with cancer

Who hasn’t enjoyed a Fla-Vor-Ice pop on a hot summer day?
Youngsters undergoing cancer treatment often battle extreme nausea to the point where they have great difficulty keeping food in their stomachs. However, Fla-Vor-Ice pops seem to do the trick. Simple foods – like a Fla-Vor-Ice – can bring a smile and hydration to a child undergoing cancer treatment while spending long hours in a hospital.
*The Jel Sert Company, which sells Fla-Vor-Ice pops, has teamed up with the American Childhood Cancer Organization to create the ‘Take a Pop, Share a Smile’ program. The company donates freezers filled with an unlimited supply of Fla-Vor-Ice to childhood cancer treatment centers across the country.
‘Take a Pop, Share a Smile’ has donated over 130 freezers to date and is offering to do more.
BTW: The frozen treat in the slender plastic tube has been around for fifty years. The company sells a staggering 1.5 billion pops annually.
