Home Blog The "Fixer Upper" family is now seven members strong

The “Fixer Upper” family is now seven members strong

Verne HillJun 25, 2018Comments Off on The “Fixer Upper” family is now seven members strong

Chip + Joanna Gaines showing pics of their fifth child, a baby boy named ‘Crew’, born two and a half weeks early.

While the couple’s hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” has concluded, they’re still busy with their many other projects including a new restaurant and upcoming book. But Chip and Joanna have both said that family is their main focus.

https://www.today.com/parents/chip-joanna-gaines-reveal-new-baby-s-name-see-adorable-t131717

10 warning signs of Alzheimer's
