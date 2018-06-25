The “Fixer Upper” family is now seven members strong

Chip + Joanna Gaines showing pics of their fifth child, a baby boy named ‘Crew’, born two and a half weeks early.
While the couple’s hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” has concluded, they’re still busy with their many other projects including a new restaurant and upcoming book. But Chip and Joanna have both said that family is their main focus.
https://www.today.com/parents/chip-joanna-gaines-reveal-new-baby-s-name-see-adorable-t131717
