“Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson

Dr. Mike Simpson is a retired pastor and nationally known ‘family wellness’ consultant, Dr Simpson is the author of the recently published book “Fix Your Family”

FYI: “Fix Your Family” utilizes the Family Systems approach which works with entire families to bring about healing. His methods are a complete departure from traditional clerical counseling and are extremely effective.

Local Events: FREE Interactive sessions dealing with family conflict, communication, growth and health will be offered at The Shepherd’s Center on the second and fourth Thursdays through the summer, beginning May 11, from 7pm to 8:30pm. *Attendance is free of charge. Donations are accepted.

Registration is requested: Just contact the Shepherd’s Center at (336) 748-0217.

Location: Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem

1700 Ebert Street W-S, NC 27103 Office: 336-748-0217

Website: www.shepherdscenter.org

Online: www.fixyourfamily.org

Contact: Susan Meny – The Vital Living Program Director for the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem. Non-profit whose ministry whose mission is to promote, support and celebrate successful aging. Promoting and Supporting Successful Aging