Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog “Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson
51n2T9jsuYL._SX342_QL70_ (1)

“Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson

Verne HillMay 11, 2017Comments Off on “Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson

Like

“Fix Your Family” utilizes the Family Systems approach which works with entire families to bring about healing….

Dr. Mike Simpson is a retired pastor and nationally known ‘family wellness’ consultant,  Dr Simpson is the author of the recently published book “Fix Your Family”

FYI: “Fix Your Family” utilizes the Family Systems approach which works with entire families to bring about healing. His methods are a complete departure from traditional clerical counseling and are extremely effective.

Local Events:  FREE Interactive sessions dealing with family conflict, communication, growth and health will be offered at The Shepherd’s Center on the second and fourth Thursdays through the summer, beginning May 11, from 7pm  to 8:30pm.  *Attendance is free of charge. Donations are accepted.

Registration is requested: Just contact the Shepherd’s Center at (336) 748-0217.

 

Location: Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem

1700 Ebert Street  W-S, NC 27103     Office: 336-748-0217

Website: www.shepherdscenter.org

Online: www.fixyourfamily.org

Contact: Susan Meny – The Vital Living Program Director for the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem. Non-profit whose ministry whose mission is to promote, support and celebrate successful aging. Promoting and Supporting Successful Aging

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post2017 Commencement Dates for Area Colleges & Universities
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

baby-165067_960_720

Mom 101: What moms REALLY want for Mother’s Day (May 14)

Verne HillMay 11, 2017

FosterHobbs mom coffee break 2

“Supply Momma with COFFEE for the Summer” Contest

Verne HillMay 11, 2017

shopping-cart-1275482__340

Survey: How does YOUR favorite grocer stack up?

Verne HillMay 11, 2017

Community Events

May
12
Fri
9:30 am Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Registration: $110 (per player)  /  $400 (team of 4) Format: “Captain’s Choice” 336.703.0001  /  http://www.wsyouthchorus.org Proceeds: Winston-Salem Youth Chorus
7:30 pm Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Bilingual Bible Study @ Bethel Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Topic: Jesus & His Disciples Ministry It’s Free  /  336.575.7617 The bible study will be in English and Spanish. This church is an extension of Iglesias Bautista Bethel located in Rio Grande Puerto Rico.
May
13
Sat
7:00 am Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
Yard Sale @ Trindale Baptist Church (Trinity)
May 13 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
Proceeds: Various Church Projects 336.431.2318
8:00 am Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Car Wash @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Youth Fellowship 336.768.5629
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Fun Run @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
ROCC 5k & Fun Run @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 13 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
The 6th Annual ROCC 5K & Fun Run is a straight and flat route along Lewisville-Clemmons Rd (Clemmons) Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Register: 336.766.0033 http://www.active.com/clemmons-nc/running/distance-running-races/rocc-the-crisis-control-ministry-5k-2017 Free Childcare

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes