“Fix Your Family” with Dr Mike Simpson and Susan Meny

SUN@5 on WBFJ (April 30, 2017)
“Fix Your Family” utilizes the Family Systems approach which works with entire families to bring about healing. His methods are a complete departure from traditional clerical counseling and are extremely effective.
*Dr. Mike Simpson is a retired pastor and nationally known ‘family wellness’ consultant and Susan Meny with The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem
Dr. Simpson is the author of the recently published book “Fix Your Family”
-a light-hearted manual intended to help us deal with (and overcome) conflict and chronic problems in relationships.
Local gathering(s): FREE Interactive sessions dealing with family conflict, communication, growth and health will be offered at The Shepherd’s Center on the second and fourth Thursdays through the summer, beginning May 11, from 7pm to 8:30pm. *Attendance is free of charge. Donations are accepted. Registration is requested: Just contact the Shepherd’s Center at (336) 748-0217.
Location: Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem
1700 Ebert Street W-S, NC 27103 Office: 336-748-0217
Website: www.shepherdscenter.org
Dr. Mike Simpson is a retired pastor and nationally known ‘family wellness’ consultant who has worked with troubled families and individuals for more than thirty-five years. For more info about Family Systems or Dr. Mike Simpson, call (336) 257-9276 Online: www.fixyourfamily.org
Susan Meny – The Vital Living Program Director for the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem. A local non-profit whose ministry whose mission is to promote, support and celebrate successful aging.
Promoting and Supporting Successful Aging
