Many people love the holidays. But if you secretly feel a sense of dread surrounding Christmas, you’re not alone. Holiday stress is a serious emotional and physical problem.
Here are five tips to relieve holiday stress:
Do Less
Simplify
Slow down
Exercise
Get Enough Sleep
Family therapist Cheryl Simmons tells her patients that de-stressing begins by changing your thoughts. Make 2 lists: The Must-Do’s and the Would-Like-to-Do’s. Remember what Christmas is about. Sharing your faith. Sharing your love.
