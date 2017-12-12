Many people love the holidays. But if you secretly feel a sense of dread surrounding Christmas, you’re not alone. Holiday stress is a serious emotional and physical problem.

Here are five tips to relieve holiday stress:

Do Less

Simplify

Slow down

Exercise

Get Enough Sleep

Family therapist Cheryl Simmons tells her patients that de-stressing begins by changing your thoughts. Make 2 lists: The Must-Do’s and the Would-Like-to-Do’s. Remember what Christmas is about. Sharing your faith. Sharing your love.

