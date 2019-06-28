Fisher-Price Recall…

Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeper accessory included with all models of the Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.
About 71,000 units have been recalled that were sold for between $90 and $110 from October 2014 to June 2019.
Customers are encouraged to stop using the sleeper accessory immediately and can request a refund from Fisher-Price.
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories due to safety concerns
