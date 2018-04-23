First jobs most of us have before moving on to other careers

Keep in mind, though, that everyone has to start somewhere. And, often, that “somewhere” is ‘babysitting’ the rambunctious toddler down the street.

The Top 20 most common first jobs people have before moving on to other careers from Monster.com…

https://www.monster.com/career-advice/article/firstsevenjobs-hashtag-best-of-0816

Babysitter

Cashier

Lab assistant

Newspaper delivery

Teacher

Camp counselor

Retail

Dishwasher

Receptionist

Manager

Waiter/Waitress

Host/Hostess

Intern

McDonald’s

Student

Barista

Store clerk

Pizza delivery

Lifeguard

Research assistant

Where did these celebrities start out doing?

*Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, for example, went from washing dishes to walking on the moon in three moves.

*Stephen Colbert worked in construction, then as a bus boy, cafeteria server, waiter, library data entry and futon salesman…before becoming a late night talk show host.

*And before writing music and prose for the hit musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda worked the cash register at McDonald’s…

“I thought I was going to be a lawyer, but I had my first baby and that sort of derailed the plan…” -Anita Renfro, Christian comedian, pastor’s wife, mom…

A lot of attention is placed on student athletes and their signing day. School officials in Henrico County, Virginia recently held its first-ever “Career and Technical Letter of Intent Signing Day” to celebrate seniors who will be heading straight to jobs and careers after graduation, armed with training and certifications they earned in high school. Read more… https://www.today.com/parents/signing-day-heralds-teens-going-jobs-not-college-t127184