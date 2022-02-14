Firefighter family loses ‘everything’ after their home catches fire over the weekend.
William and Stacy MacDonald and their son need ‘everything.
https://www.wxii12.com/article/advance-firefighter-loses-everything-after-his-familys-house-catches-fire/39059803
If you are interested in helping please drop giftcards, clothing and/or personal items off at the Advance Fire Station. Just ring the doorbell at the front.
GofundMe https://gofund.me/3bc2c62c
Giftcards (visa/MC, big box store, grocery and restaurant)
Cash, personal Items, clothing (New and Gently Used)…
Firefighter: pants-40×32, shirts-2xl, Shoes 12W
Wife: shirts M-L, Pants 12-14, Shoes 8
Son: Due to special needs please,
Only items that do not have buttons or zippers (like sweats and joggers) TShirt-2XL, Jogging Pants 2XL, Shoes-11W https://www.facebook.com/AdvanceFire12/?ref=page_internal
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Firefighter family loses ‘everything’ in Advance - February 14, 2022
- Monday News, February 14, 2022 - February 14, 2022
- S@5: Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness (World Relief Triad) - February 14, 2022