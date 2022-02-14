Firefighter family loses ‘everything’ in Advance

Firefighter family loses ‘everything’ after their home catches fire over the weekend.

William and Stacy MacDonald and their son need ‘everything.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/advance-firefighter-loses-everything-after-his-familys-house-catches-fire/39059803

If you are interested in helping please drop giftcards, clothing and/or personal items off at the Advance Fire Station. Just ring the doorbell at the front.

GofundMe https://gofund.me/3bc2c62c

Giftcards (visa/MC, big box store, grocery and restaurant)

Cash, personal Items, clothing (New and Gently Used)…

Firefighter: pants-40×32, shirts-2xl, Shoes 12W

Wife: shirts M-L, Pants 12-14, Shoes 8

Son: Due to special needs please,