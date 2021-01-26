North Carolina has launched an online ‘tool’ that helps people determine which vaccine group they are in based on age, profession and health status.
The Find My Vaccine Group tool asks users a series of short questions. In less than two minutes, people seeking a vaccine can get an idea of when they will be vaccinated (based on availability). https://findmygroup.nc.gov/
North Carolina’s “modified stay at home” curfew from 10pm to 5am expires this Friday, January 29. Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19
Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between. Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing) Wear a face covering / face mask
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Reducing your energy usage will help lower your utility bills. - January 26, 2021
- Ways to help fight human trafficking - January 26, 2021
- Find My Vaccine Group - January 26, 2021