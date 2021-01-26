North Carolina has launched an online ‘tool’ that helps people determine which vaccine group they are in based on age, profession and health status.

The Find My Vaccine Group tool asks users a series of short questions. In less than two minutes, people seeking a vaccine can get an idea of when they will be vaccinated (based on availability). https://findmygroup.nc.gov/

North Carolina’s “modified stay at home” curfew from 10pm to 5am expires this Friday, January 29. Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between. Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing) Wear a face covering / face mask