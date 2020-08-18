Big shout-out to the newest Providence Culinary Training class ‘in the kitchen’!
If you or someone you know is interested in exploring culinary arts or taking your skills to the next level… https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/providence-culinary-train…
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- NC BAM ‘HOPE’ Line - August 19, 2020
- Are you a ‘Morning Person’? Or a Night Owl? - August 18, 2020
- Find out more about Providence Culinary Training - August 18, 2020