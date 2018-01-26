Search
Filing your tax return early can help against scammers

Verne HillJan 26, 2018

The IRS often processes the first tax return it receives. Criminals who have stolen personal information know this, so they often try to beat the real taxpayer to the IRS by filing fraudulent tax returns early in the season. These fraudulent filers can gain access to personal information through data breaches.   The Identity Theft Resource Center reported that more than 174 million records were exposed in data breaches through December 27, 2017, with one of the largest being the Equifax breach.

NOTE:  January 31 is also the deadline for employers to distribute W2s. Many taxpayers may have already received W2s and other tax forms.     Liberty Tax: https://goo.gl/9B761X

Reminder: The IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns this Monday, January 29.  Tax filing deadline this year will be Tuesday, April 17.

*The IRS expects to issue most refunds within 21 days of a return being filed.   https://goo.gl/ZMqo9u

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostDevotional for Alzheimer's / Dementia Caregivers
