Filing your tax return early can help against scammers

The IRS often processes the first tax return it receives. Criminals who have stolen personal information know this, so they often try to beat the real taxpayer to the IRS by filing fraudulent tax returns early in the season. These fraudulent filers can gain access to personal information through data breaches. The Identity Theft Resource Center reported that more than 174 million records were exposed in data breaches through December 27, 2017, with one of the largest being the Equifax breach.

NOTE: January 31 is also the deadline for employers to distribute W2s. Many taxpayers may have already received W2s and other tax forms.

Reminder: The IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns this Monday, January 29. Tax filing deadline this year will be Tuesday, April 17.

*The IRS expects to issue most refunds within 21 days of a return being filed.