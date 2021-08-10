Fight inflammation with tart cherry juice?

Inflammation is triggered in your body when your immune system comes across a foreign substance, and antioxidants are powerful in reducing its effects.
*One of the top beverages for reducing inflammation is tart cherry juice made from Montmorency (pronounced Mont·mo·ren·cy) cherries. These ‘sour’ cherries contain a powerful antioxidant – anthocyanins (an-thuh-seye-uhns).
Tart cherries and its juice have also been shown to help reduce pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and other joint pain disorders.
*Just remember, tart cherry juice to help fight inflammation!
https://www.eatthis.com/best-drink-reduce-inflammation/
