Fight inflammation with tart cherry juice?

Inflammation is triggered in your body when your immune system comes across a foreign substance, and antioxidants are powerful in reducing its effects.

*One of the top beverages for reducing inflammation is tart cherry juice made from Montmorency (pronounced Mont·​mo·​ren·​cy) cherries. These ‘sour’ cherries contain a powerful antioxidant – anthocyanins (an-thuh-seye-uhns).

Tart cherries and its juice have also been shown to help reduce pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and other joint pain disorders.

*Just remember, tart cherry juice to help fight inflammation!

