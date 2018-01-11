Search
Fieldbrook Foods expands recall of ice cream bars.

Fieldbrook Foods expands recall of ice cream bars.

Verne Hill Jan 11, 2018

The bars being recalled have been sold at almost four dozen retailers.

The initial recall has been greatly expanded to include all orange cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars made by Fieldbrook over the past year. The bars being recalled have been sold at almost four dozen retailers.
Different retailers sold the ice cream bars under different names.
For example, Aldi sold them under the Sundae Shoppe label.
Dollar Tree branded the bars under the Party Treat banner.
And Kroger offered the bars under its own brand.
If you have any of these brands of ice cream bars, check the packaging and return the bars to the store for a full refund…
Production dates of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017
“Best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018
The products in question are believed to have been contaminated with Listeria.
For a complete list of retailers and brands check the News Blog…
https://goo.gl/cV6iKL

Pro-life events celebrating Sanctity of Human Life Month
