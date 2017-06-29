Fiber Outage Shuts Down DMV Offices in Triad

(Noon) An internet network outage has forced +30 driver license and license plate agency offices to suspend services from the Triad to Charlotte. Crews are working to repair a cut to a major fiber optic cable.

BTW: Many DMV services, such as license renewal, registration renewal and address changes, can be accessed online through the official DMV website at www.ncdot.gov/dmv Click “Online Services” for more information.

INFO: https://apps.ncdot.gov/newsreleases/details.aspx?r=14019