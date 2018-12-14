A Festive Sunday @ 5 on DEC 16, 2018

This Week on SUN@5 – December 16, 2018
Learn more about ‘Christmas for the City’ happening Dec 20, 2018 in downtown Winston-Salem with Chuck Spong and Holli Billings… http://www.christmasforthecity.com/
Celebrate the Season with ‘Holiday Honor Cards’ supporting Crisis Control Ministry. Tricia Murphy explains where to get those beautiful cards and even have them addressed and stamped… https://crisiscontrol.org/holiday-honor-gift-cards/
Wally and Verne chat with a (busy) local treasure Evva Hanes (Mrs.Hanes’ Hand-Made Moravian cookie business in Arcadia). Ms Evva Hanes is a seventh generation ‘Moravian cookie maker’ that ships Moravian cookies to all 50 states and to over 30 international countries. https://www.hanescookies.com/our-story/our-history/
Mrs. Hanes’ Moravian Cookies
4643 Friedberg Church Road
Clemmons, NC 27012 Phone: (336) 764-1402
Business Hours: Thanksgiving-Christmas
M-F: 7am-5pm, Sat. 8am-4pm, Sun. 1pm-4pm
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- You may have unclaimed ‘property’ and not even know it - December 14, 2018
- Local Football Teams in Championship games (TV schedule) - December 14, 2018
- Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy - December 14, 2018