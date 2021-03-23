FEMA to help cover funeral expenses for people who lost loved ones to Covid-19

Search
Verne Hill Mar 23, 2021

 Individuals who lost loved ones from COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for reimbursement for their funeral expenses.  FEMA is launching a ‘reimbursement program’ in April to compensate people for COVID-19-related funeral costs between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31 of 2020. Officials saying that the assistance will continue into 2021.

Later this month, you will be able to assess a toll-free number to apply.

*People who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation ahead of the program’s launch in April.

https://www.aarp.org/politics-society/government-elections/info-2021/fema-covid-funeral-assistance.html

Check out the News Blog for further details.

 

Who is eligible to receive funeral assistance?

While the specifics of eligibility have not been finalized, FEMA has said that a death must meet at least these criteria to qualify for aid:

-The death certificate must indicate the death was caused by COVID-19

-The death happened in the United States.

-The person applying for funeral assistance must be either a U.S. citizen, a non-citizen national or a qualified alien who incurred the funeral expenses after January 20, 2020. BTW: Notably, there is no requirement that the deceased person was a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.

 

How can you apply for help?

FEMA has not yet released details about the application process.

On March 25, FEMA is expected to participate in a webinar with the National Funeral Directors Association in which more specifics could be released.

*FEMA has said that if you had COVID-19 funeral expenses last year, you should make sure to gather documentation for all of your costs.

That should include:

An official death certificate that ties the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows the death occurred in the US.

Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include your name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of the funeral expenses, and the dates those expenses were incurred

Proof of funds received from other sources that went specifically toward the cost of the funeral.  Note: The COVID-19 assistance program will not be able to give you money for costs that were paid for by burial or funeral insurance or with financial aid received from voluntary agencies, government agencies or other sources. https://www.aarp.org/politics-society/government-elections/info-2021/fema-covid-funeral-assistance.html

 

Verne Hill

