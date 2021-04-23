FEMA: Funeral Compensation for those lost to Covid

If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses. Phone: 844-684-6333 There is no deadline to apply. https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

ALERT: Unfortunately, scammers are contacting people and offering to register the public for assistance with the FEMA Funeral Compensation.

To avoid those scams, here are some tips:

*FEMA will not contact you until you call or apply for assistance.

*The government won’t ask you to pay anything to get this benefit.

*Don’t (ever) give your own or your deceased loved one’s personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.

If you think you got a scam call, hang up and report it to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.