If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses. Phone: 844-684-6333 There is no deadline to apply. https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible
ALERT: Unfortunately, scammers are contacting people and offering to register the public for assistance with the FEMA Funeral Compensation.
To avoid those scams, here are some tips:
*FEMA will not contact you until you call or apply for assistance.
*The government won’t ask you to pay anything to get this benefit.
*Don’t (ever) give your own or your deceased loved one’s personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you out of the blue.
If you think you got a scam call, hang up and report it to the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- FEMA: Funeral Compensation for those lost to Covid - April 23, 2021
- Covid-19 Vaccination sites / Testing sites locally - April 23, 2021
- Gate City Professional Nannies hosting Diaper Drive - April 23, 2021