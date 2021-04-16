If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses.
FEMA Funeral Compensation.
Details:https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible
Update: FEMA is experiencing a high call volume regarding the Funeral Compensation Program which is causing some technical issues. There is no deadline to apply.
Please keep trying M-F from 9 to 9.
Phone: 844-684-6333
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- WBFJ Happy Campers 2021 (list) - April 16, 2021
- Virtual Job Fair with WS/FC Schools - April 16, 2021
- FEMA Funeral Compensation due to Covid-19 - April 16, 2021