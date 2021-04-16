FEMA Funeral Compensation due to Covid-19

If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can apply to get ‘some reimbursement assistance’ from the federal government for funeral expenses.

FEMA Funeral Compensation.

Details:https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance#eligible

Update: FEMA is experiencing a high call volume regarding the Funeral Compensation Program which is causing some technical issues. There is no deadline to apply.

Please keep trying M-F from 9 to 9.

Phone: 844-684-6333