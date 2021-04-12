FEMA to cover COVID-19 funeral expenses. Application…

Update: FEMA will cover up to $9,000 dollars in COVID-19 funeral expenses.
Starting today (April 12, 2021), FEMA will start accepting applications for reimbursement.
If you lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic, you now can apply to get it covered by FEMA. The financial aid is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application.
https://www.reddit.com/r/UpliftingNews/comments/mnbn48/fema_will_cover_up_to_9000_in_covid19_funeral/
FEMA Funeral Compensation
https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_policy_covid-19_funeral_assistance-updated.pdf
